MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of the largest private consulting engineering firms in Canada, has been awarded a consulting contract for the electrification of Purolator's transportation fleet, marking one of the most significant projects of this nature in Canada. CIMA+ will support Purolator in planning the transition, completing the detailed engineering, upgrading the utilities' interconnection, and supporting the company in its construction and deployment of the charging infrastructure in Purolator's warehouses across the country.

As part of the company's largest network investment in its 63 years of operation, Purolator's environmental sustainability roadmap includes plans to electrify approximately 60% of its last-mile delivery vehicles and reduce absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 42% by 2030.

"Our multidisciplinary team of professionals, including Jean-François Veilleux, recently recognized as one of Canadian Consulting Engineer's Top 10 Under 40, brings unparalleled expertise and dedication to this project." said Anaïssia Franca, Director, Transportation Electrification, CIMA+. "We are proud to support the transformation of transportation infrastructure across Canada," added Mrs. Franca.

"Our collaboration with Purolator on this project highlights our commitment to sustainable and innovative engineering solutions. Our team's leadership and vision are instrumental in driving this project forward, which reflects the calibre of talent at CIMA+," added Suzanne Demeules, Executive Vice President, Transportation, CIMA+.

This groundbreaking project highlights CIMA+'s expertise in transportation electrification. Our approach encompasses planning and deployment, delivering a seamless transition for clients.

