LONDON, ON, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest employee-owned consulting engineering firms, continues its expansion in Southwestern Ontario, by opening a newly expanded office in downtown London. The official opening, attended by clients, business partners and CIMA+ representatives took place on May 21st.

This important move marks a key milestone in CIMA+'s ongoing growth and reaffirms the firm's long-term commitment to Ontario. The new, larger space, which is located at 1600–140 Fullarton Street, reflects both the company's continued expansion and its dedication to supporting the City of London's downtown revitalization efforts.

With 12 offices and over 640 employees in Ontario—out of a total 3,500 across Canada—CIMA+ remains focused on sustainable development and innovation across multiple sectors. The move of the London office to larger premises will not only support the firm's current operations but also create opportunities to welcome new talent and strengthen partnerships across the region.

"We've been proud to serve the London region for many years. Our move downtown isn't just about more space; it's a statement of our ongoing growth and an investment in the future of this vibrant region," said Karen Freund, Regional Executive Vice President, Ontario for CIMA+. "Ontario is a dynamic and strategic market, and our continued growth in London reflects our commitment to building lasting partnerships and delivering sustainable, forward-looking projects that are fully aligned with CIMA+'s mission and values," she added.

The new expanded office will allow CIMA+ to better serve clients across Southwestern Ontario and contribute meaningfully to the local economy, while helping shape communities through innovative engineering solutions.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,500 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

For more information, visit cima.ca

