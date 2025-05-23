Dual honours highlight the firm's commitment to sustainable infrastructure and equity-driven values

TORONTO, May 23, 2025 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, has received two prestigious honours that reflect both its technical expertise and its strong commitment to inclusive values.

On May 22, 2025, CIMA+ received a 2024 Project of the Year Award from the Ontario Public Works Association (OPWA) in the Historical Restoration/Preservation category for the Toronto Port Lands Dockwall Restoration Project. Completed in partnership with CreateTO and Dean Construction, this project exemplifies excellence in sustainable waterfront revitalization. Using innovative techniques—including underwater surveys, 3D scanning, and habitat-enhancing shoreline reinforcements, the team restored 650 metres of historic 110-year-old dockwall infrastructure. The restoration ensures the long-term resilience and operational viability of the dockwall structures and lays the groundwork for the broader revitalization of the Port Lands for local businesses, industries, and recreational users.

The firm has also received OPWA's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award, which recognizes CIMA+'s ongoing efforts to foster a workplace culture rooted in respect, equity, and belonging. Through bold initiatives in education, policy, community partnerships, and employee engagement, CIMA+ continues to demonstrate its commitment to designing sustainable communities and creating inclusive, respectful workplaces for people of all identities.

"These awards reflect the strength of CIMA+'s mission to deliver infrastructure solutions that are as inclusive as they are innovative. Whether through inclusive workplace initiatives or transformative infrastructure projects, we aim to build lasting relationships and contribute meaningfully to society by creating a more sustainable future," said Karen Freund, Regional Executive Vice President, Ontario.

Guided by its core values of excellence, integrity, and equity, CIMA+ remains steadfast in its commitment to shaping sustainable communities.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,400 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

For more information, visit cima.ca

