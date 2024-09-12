CIMA+ RECEIVES AN INTERNATIONAL AWARD DURING THE PRESTIGIOUS FIDIC GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE CONFERENCE

MONTREAL, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - On September 10th, CIMA+, one of the largest private consulting engineering firms in Canada, won an Award in the Megaproject category, during the 2024 FIDIC Global Infrastructure Conference in Geneva. This event brings together industry professionals, and the International Federation of Consulting Engineers recognizes, highlights, and rewards impactful global infrastructure projects and leaders known for their excellence.

Alfredo Ingletti, FIDIC; Nicolas Théberge, Hatch; Christian Berthiaume, CIMA+; Catherine Karakatsanis, FIDIC. (CNW Group/CIMA+)

CIMA+ was distinguished for its contribution to the South Shore segment of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) project, the only Canadian project to receive an award. The project aimed to modernize transportation between downtown Montreal and the South Shore to meet growing mobility needs with a sustainable and automated system.

"Our collaboration on the REM mobilized more than 250 CIMA+ professionals and implemented innovative management tools. The project helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 16,800 tons per year and has generated significant social and economic benefits. This project, which we are proud to have collaborated on, embodies a concrete example of our commitment to building a sustainable world and our tradition of excellence," said Denis Thivierge, President and CEO of CIMA+.

CIMA+ thanks CDPQ Infra for its trust, its partner Hatch, as well as SETEC Canada, STGM architecture, and LEGICO for their significant collaboration in the success of this major project.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 35 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,200 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

More information on cima.ca

