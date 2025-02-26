MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, is pursuing its initiative to decarbonize and electrify transportation. To this end, CIMA+ has received funding in the amount of $500,000 from Natural Resources Canada's Energy Innovation Program, as part of the call for proposals for the decarbonization of road transportation, to develop a modeling and simulation tool to accelerate decarbonization in the medium- and heavy-duty freight transportation sector. This tool will enable fleet operators to make informed technological decisions, facilitate the transition to lower-emission vehicles, reduce risk and enhance the resilience of their fleets.

"This is a first for CIMA+ in terms of research and development. Obtaining this grant will enable us to propel our work in the decarbonization of transportation. We are proud to support medium- and heavy-duty vehicle operators in their energy transition across Canada," said Anaïssia Franca, Director, Transportation Electrification, at CIMA+.

"More than ever, CIMA+ is positioning itself as a leader in transportation decarbonization. Our teams are committed, and the federal government's contribution reaffirms CIMA+'s expertise and leadership in this field. Our work will enable a major breakthrough in the industry, and several heavy-vehicle operators are already participating in the project," said Steeve Fiset, CIMA+'s Chief Strategic Officer.

Development work is already underway and is slated to last three years. "The tool we are developing will enable us to meet the operational needs of transporters, by modeling operators' daily lives through the lens of zero-emission vehicles, integrating current and future constraints and technological advances. It will be used to anticipate and define optimal charging and hydrogen refueling strategies," explained Denis Matarangas, Senior Advisor, Operational and Digital Technologies, at CIMA+.

"The Government of Canada supports Canadian companies and communities in their efforts to use new, leading-edge technologies to build more competitive industries. As part of the Energy Innovation Program, we are working with CIMA+ to develop technological solutions that will reduce fleet emissions in industry. As a former CEO of a cleantech company, I'm delighted to see the federal government working with industry to build a sustainable and prosperous economy that puts Canadian innovators first."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Numerous transportation electrification projects underway

In October 2024, CIMA+ was awarded a consulting contract to electrify Purolator's fleet of vehicles.

In addition, CIMA+ is working with Geotab to exploit telematics data to better inform charging station deployment strategies.

