MONTREAL, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, is proud to continue its growth by announcing the appointment of new partners and managing partners, supporting its significant expansion and reaffirming its commitment to sustainable development.

Sustained growth and strategic acquisitions

With a network of 36 offices nationwide and a dedicated workforce of over 3,200 employees, CIMA+ solidifies its standing as a frontrunner in the industry. Throughout the past year, the company has executed a series of strategic acquisitions, including Kozar, C3 Water, Écogénie, Eramosa, and MidSea Engineering. These acquisitions strengthen the firm's ability to offer innovative and sustainable solutions, while broadening its expertise and operational reach.

A unique and diverse shareholding structure

Entrepreneurship is woven into the fabric of CIMA+'s culture. Our unique shareholding model empowers every employee, regardless of their position, to become a shareholder. During the Annual General Meeting on May 25th, the company was proud to announce the appointment of 29 new partners and 58 new managing partners. Currently, over half of all employees are shareholders.

Committed to sustainable development

CIMA+ is delighted to share that an impressive 62% of its revenue is now generated from green projects, surpassing the initial goal of 60% set for 2027. Our team is committed to continuously refining our practices and assisting our clients in their energy transition with innovative and eco-friendly projects. The company's ESG strategy is bolstered by a definitive action plan that focuses on contributing to decarbonization and establishing increasingly ambitious objectives.

"CIMA+'s growth and commitment to sustainable development are a reflection of our distinctive ownership model and the entrepreneurial spirit of our team. We are determined to continue innovating and offering sustainable solutions to our customers," said Denis Thivierge, President and CEO, CIMA+.

"Our strategic acquisitions and commitment to sustainable practices keep us at the top of the industry. We are proud of our team and our ability to exceed our goals for a greener future," added Steeve Fiset, Chief Strategic Officer, CIMA+.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 35 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,200 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

