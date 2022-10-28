Agreement with Indspire to award scholarships to Indigenous students

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately-owned consulting engineering firms, is proud to announce the implementation of its Reconciliation Action Plan, with the intention of advancing the company's goal of continued collaboration with Indigenous peoples across Canada.

CIMA+ acknowledges the history and diversity of the First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples, and their contribution to Canada. Over the years, the company has partnered with Indigenous Nations, from coast to coast to coast, to successfully deliver numerous projects for the creation and maintenance of sustainable communities.

"We firmly believe that our Reconciliation Action Plan will allow us to challenge our existing approaches and determine how we can continue to do more in terms of understanding and supporting Indigenous communities," stated Steeve Fiset, Chief Strategy Officer, CIMA+. "We strive to build strong, respectful, and trusting relationships based on truth with Indigenous partners who have generously shared their knowledge and wisdom with us. We have learned a lot by working with them to achieve common goals."

CIMA+ firmly believes that all corporate citizens, and each and every one of us, need to take an extra step to make a difference.

As a first major initiative, CIMA+ will be partnering with Indspire, an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people to help them achieve their highest potential.

CIMA+ has signed a 5-year agreement with Indspire under which $25,000 in cash scholarships will be awarded to Indigenous students to support Indspire's mission of enriching Canada through Indigenous education and by inspiring achievement.

"It is not only important to CIMA+ that we put concepts to paper, but also that we actually 'walk the talk' and implement programs to give practical effect to our Reconciliation Action Plan."

For further details, CIMA+'s Reconciliation Action Plan is available at cima.ca.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides a variety of consulting engineering services, namely in the areas of buildings, infrastructure, transportation, energy and resources, project management, communication systems, and the environment. With an ever-growing presence, CIMA+'s team relies on decades of experience acquired across Canada to offer excellence in engineering projects.

The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our foundation in 1990. This commitment has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in Canada. Today, with more than 30 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs 2,800+ people, over half of whom share ownership in the company.

At CIMA+ we believe that engineering exists to improve the lives of those around us. Sustainable solutions inspired by engineering help meet the many challenges of today and tomorrow. Because when you engineer for people, you also engineer for a better world.

For more information, please visit cima.ca.

About Indspire

Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs, and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. In 2021-2022, Indspire provided more than $23 million through 6,612 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students across Canada.

For more information, please visit www.indspire.ca.

For further information: Source: Andréanne St-Pierre, Director, Marketing and Communications, Telephone: 514-348-0891, [email protected]