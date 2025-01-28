CIMA+ OPENS A NEW OFFICE IN BEAUCE

This is the 40th location across the country for the consulting engineering firm.

SAINT-GEORGES, QC, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Saint-Georges, Beauce. This opening will enable CIMA+ to consolidate its presence with clients and business partners in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, while pursuing its growth in the Québec and Canadian markets.

"I am proud to see that we are continuing to grow in Beauce, a region with an unparalleled entrepreneurial culture. Entrepreneurship is one of CIMA+'s core values, and we are determined to contribute to the region's economic vitality," said Denis Thivierge, President and CEO of CIMA+.

Located on Dionne Boulevard in Saint-Georges, the new office officially welcomed its first employees last November.

"For several years now, we have been carrying out more and more projects in the Beauce region. It was therefore natural for us to open an office to maximize proximity to our clients. CIMA+ is one of the best employers in Canada that leads and participates in a variety of projects, and these new office spaces will help create team cohesion and a sense of belonging for the employees who will work there," said Yannick Maltais, Executive Vice-President, Buildings.

A 40th office for CIMA+ in Canada

The opening of the Saint-Georges office also marks another milestone in CIMA+'s growth, as it is officially the consulting engineering firm's 40th office across Canada, 16 of which are located in Québec.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,400 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

More information on cima.ca.

SOURCE CIMA+

