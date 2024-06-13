GATINEAU, QC, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, is pleased to announce its relocation to state-of-the-art offices in Gatineau's La Cité sector. Boasting a team of nearly 140 professionals, CIMA+'s Gatineau branch takes pride in being the foremost consulting engineering presence in the Outaouais region. On May 30, the firm had the pleasure of hosting a celebratory event at its new location, which was attended by a number of employees, partners, and prominent figures from the local business community.

"Our longstanding presence in the Outaouais region, bolstered by the synergistic collaboration with our Ottawa office, stands as a testament to our unwavering dedication to the Gatineau community for over 50 years. Our active participation in the region's economic and sustainable development is what defines us, whether through major projects such as the Zibi development, the Rapibus system or the rebuilding of Saint-Joseph Boulevard," said Denis Thivierge, President and CEO of CIMA+.

"The successful completion of our five-year relocation project highlights our collaborative spirit and solidifies our status as a leading industry figure and employer of choice. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated employees for their patience and resilience, the Planning Committee, A4 Architecture for capturing the essence of CIMA+, BBL Construction and its partners for their collaboration, and the support of Groupe Dormani," added Luc Séguin, Director of CIMA+'s Gatineau office.

The relocation aligns with CIMA+'s strategic vision to establish a stimulating workspace that promotes employee well-being and collaboration. It is conveniently located near amenities, public transit, and active transport routes.

