MONTREAL, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private engineering consulting firms, has been awarded the Parity—Silver Level Certification by Women in Governance for the second year in a row, confirming its determination to maintain its commitment to parity across the organization. This is an important certification that includes several quantitative and qualitative criteria, that take into account the many facets of diversity in the advancement of women's careers.

By taking part in the Women in Governance assessment process again this year, CIMA+ is demonstrating the importance it attaches to the advancement of women in the workplace, regardless of their hierarchical level within the organization. For example, four women sit on CIMA+'s seven-member Board of Directors and women make up 30% of the Executive Committee.

"At CIMA+, we firmly believe that gender equality is a principle that manifests itself every day through our concrete actions, such as our external mentoring pilot initiative launched in 2024 to promote diverse leadership and professional development, as well as a culture of uncompromising support. We are committed to ensuring that every person, at any time, has an equal opportunity to grow and succeed. It is important for me to be an ally of this vision and to promote it, because it is in this daily practice that a true transformation of society is forged, to which we are proud to contribute," said Denis Thivierge, President and CEO of CIMA+.

It is worth noting that in 2023, CIMA+ became the first engineering consulting firm in Canada to obtain the Parity Certification from Women in Governance. This is therefore the third recognition in three years for CIMA+.

About the Parity Certification

The Women in Governance Parity Certification starts with a thorough diagnosis of an organization's position on the gender parity spectrum in terms of strategies (culture and commitment) and actions (communication, policies and programs) and the results they produce. Following this assessment, a customized report is prepared, which outlines best practices and key drivers to enable an organization to build a roadmap to gender parity and achieve greater inclusiveness.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,400 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

