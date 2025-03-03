MONTRÉAL, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, is celebrating National Engineering Month this year by taking the opportunity to shine the spotlight on its experts in the field of engineering who, through their ingenuity, their passion and the excellence of their day-to-day work, contribute to raising the profile of the firm and their profession.

National Engineering Month, an initiative sponsored by Engineers Canada, is an annual national campaign that aims to spark the interest of the next generation of engineering professionals and highlight the essential role of engineers in society.

Throughout the month of March, CIMA+ will be posting on its social media channels and website a wide variety of content, from expert interviews to project profiles, achievements and milestones that help distinguish CIMA+ as one of the country's leading consulting engineering firms, and an employer of choice.

"At CIMA+, it is essential to highlight National Engineering Month, because our teams are at the heart of our success. Thanks to their entrepreneurial spirit and ability to work together, they transform ambitious ideas into concrete, sustainable and innovative solutions that make a difference for our clients and communities," said Denis Thivierge, President and CEO of CIMA+.

"Engineers are, in a way, the architects of our future. To shape an innovative and sustainable world, it is essential to recognize their contribution and appeal to the next generation, because it is thanks to their creativity and expertise that we can continue to stand out," said Suzanne Desmeules, Executive Vice President, Transportation at CIMA+, who is also Chair of the Board of Directors of the Association des firmes de génie-conseil - Québec (AFG). She believes that the role of women in engineering must also continue to be promoted in the industry, and in all public spheres.

To ensure you don't miss all that our National Engineering Month digital campaign has to offer, follow CIMA+ on LinkedIn, Facebook and on its website.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,400 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

More information on cima.ca.

SOURCE CIMA+

Source: Andréanne St-Pierre, Senior Director, Marketing and communications, [email protected], Telephone: 514-348-0891; For more information: [email protected]