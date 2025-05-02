Interconnection of the Union and Windsor Water Systems project has been recognized with an award from ACEC-Ontario

TORONTO, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, is honoured to receive an Award of Distinction in the Studies and Research category through ACEC-Ontario's Ontario Engineering Project Awards. This recognition celebrates our innovative study on the interconnection of the Union and Windsor Water Systems, showcasing our commitment to sustainable infrastructure solutions.

The study, commissioned by the Union Water Supply System (UWSS) and the Windsor Utilities Commission (WUC), addressed a pressing challenge faced by municipalities across Canada: the vulnerability of water infrastructure due to climate change, population growth, and aging assets. CIMA+ was engaged to identify workable, cost-effective and sustainable solutions to enhance the resilience and emergency preparedness of the region's water systems by assessing the feasibility of interconnecting two independent water networks.

Through the use of advanced hydraulic modelling, collaborative workshops, and multidisciplinary expertise, CIMA+ developed a technically innovative and sustainable solution: a split central reservoir design. This configuration allows both water systems to function independently under normal operating conditions while providing mutual support in emergencies. The proposed solution enhances system resilience, safeguards the integrity of the water supply system and improves water quality, all while minimizing capital investment by eliminating the need for redundant infrastructure.

"This recognition from ACEC-Ontario underscores our dedication to delivering sustainable, innovative solutions that strengthen essential infrastructure and support the well-being of the communities we serve," said Brian Sudic, Vice President, Infrastructure, Ontario at CIMA+, "We take pride in supporting our clients as they plan and prepare for a more resilient and sustainable future."

The study conducted by CIMA+ focused on delivering long-term social and environmental benefits, in alignment with CIMA+'s core values. By enhancing water storage and conveyance capacity, the system will support regional economic development, ensure reliable access to safe drinking water, and enhance both utilities' ability to respond to emergency situations without compromising water quality or supply.

This award-winning study redefines what inter-municipal collaboration and infrastructure optimization can achieve, highlighting the vital role of engineers and the leadership of CIMA+ in shaping resilient, sustainable communities for the future.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,400 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

