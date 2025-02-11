VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest employee-owned consulting engineering firms, is proud to have been selected by Metro Vancouver for the Coquitlam Lake Water Supply Program Management. CIMA+ will provide project and program management, along with technical services over the next five years. This initiative aims to meet the demands of an expanding population by increasing the capacity for safe drinking water throughout the Metro Vancouver area.

"This pivotal project enables CIMA+ to showcase its extensive expertise and interdisciplinary approach in water management, enhancing the quality of life for thousands in the region. As with all projects entrusted to us, we are committed to delivering innovative, sustainable solutions for Metro Vancouver and other clients in the area," said Troy Briggs, Executive Vice President, Infrastructure at CIMA+.

The project will notably enhance the region's water supply resiliency and reliability, preparing it for future demands. CIMA+'s experience and expertise delivering large infrastructure projects is aligned with this initiative and the client expectations.

"Securing this contract, alongside our recent projects in the area, reflects the exemplary efforts of our skilled teams. It underscores CIMA+'s multidisciplinary prowess and the robustness of its personnel," commented Daniel J. Matthews, Regional Executive Vice President for Western Canada. "CIMA+ remains committed to expanding its presence in Western Canada, especially in British Columbia."

With five offices strategically located in British Columbia, CIMA+ is optimally positioned to deliver the best services to its existing and prospective clients, reinforcing its commitment to growth and excellence in the region.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,400 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

For more information, visit cima.ca

SOURCE CIMA+

Source: Andréanne St-Pierre, Senior Director--Marketing and Communications, [email protected], Telephone: 514-348-0891; To obtain more details: [email protected]