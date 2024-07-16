TORONTO, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, is proud to announce the nomination of Dale Dionne to the newly created strategic role of Vice President, Municipal and Transportation Design, Ontario. Since joining CIMA+ in January, Dale has demonstrated exceptional expertise, making him the ideal leader to spearhead the firm's strategic growth initiatives in the region with a new team specially designed for the sector.

"Dale's appointment is a testament to our commitment to expanding CIMA+'s presence and enhancing our service offerings in Ontario and Canada as a whole," said Karen Freund, Executive Vice President, Ontario, CIMA+. "His leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that we continue to meet the evolving needs of our communities and clients as we are continuing to grow strategically in the region."

In his new role, Dale will lead a multidisciplinary team of professionals skilled in roads, municipal servicing, highways, bridges, stormwater management, and landscape architecture. This team is the result of merging two design teams under unified management to foster collaboration and streamline resource coordination. The integration of these teams will support the realization of larger-scale projects and provide a more comprehensive service offering to our clients.

"Our vision is to serve our larger customers more effectively by leveraging our complementary skills," commented Dale Dionne, Vice President, Municipal and Transportation Design, Ontario, CIMA+. "By enhancing our service offering and customer experience, we are positioning CIMA+ as the go-to firm for complex and impactful projects in Ontario. I am thrilled to take on this new role and work with the team."

The creation of this new role and team aligns with CIMA+'s strategic objectives to grow its operations in the region. With improved coordination of resources and a focus on sustainable solutions, CIMA+ is dedicated to building a better and more sustainable future for all.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 35 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,200 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

More information on cima.ca

