MONTREAL, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately-owned consulting engineering firms, announced two important appointments that will support national growth in the transportation electrification market. Effective June 2023, Anaïssia Franca is Director, Transportation Electrification, and Denis Matarangas is Senior Consultant, Intelligent Transportation Systems.

"At a time when the electrification of transportation is a national priority, we are pleased to have a specialized team at the forefront of this transition," said Suzanne Demeules, Senior Vice President, Transportation. "At CIMA+, innovation and reducing our environmental footprint are our top priorities. The appointments of Ms. Franca and Mr. Matarangas will enable the team to overcome the many challenges inherent in the electrification of transportation."

"Ms. Franca and Mr. Matarangas are both experienced individuals who embody the values of CIMA+. We are proud to be able to count on their know-how and leadership to oversee a rapidly expanding pan-Canadian team," said Denis Thivierge, President and CEO.

Specializing in the transportation electrification sector, Anaïssia Franca, an engineer, is particularly interested in electric vehicle fleet adoption strategies, and supports transit authorities, municipalities and operators that own commercial fleets in their transition towards electrification, notably in technology selection and the deployment of charging infrastructure. Recognized for her leadership and expertise in sustainable mobility, she has held several high-level positions in the field of energy transition over the course of her career. She has also served as Chair of the Board of InnovÉÉ since 2021.

Prior to joining CIMA+, Denis Matarangas spent a decade leading transportation planning teams in two different public transit agencies. He was able to leverage technology and human talent to make service planning and operations more efficient. He also served as director of operations of a technology solutions development company specializing in simulation and optimization, where he had the opportunity to consolidate the use of advanced analytics to solve complex business challenges.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides a variety of consulting engineering services, namely in the areas of buildings, infrastructure, transportation, energy and resources, project management, communication systems, and the environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our foundation in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our client's expectations. This commitment has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 30 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,000, a majority of whom share ownership in the company.

At CIMA+ we believe that our job aims at improving the lives of those around us. Sustainable solutions inspired by engineering help meet the many challenges of today and tomorrow. Because when you engineer for people, you also engineer for a better world.

