MONTREAL, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately-owned consulting engineering firms, is pleased to announce two appointments to its Executive Committee. As of May 29, Mr. Yves Roland Mondou will act as Chief Project Officer, and Ms. Suzanne Demeules as Executive Vice President, Transportation.

"These appointments are directly linked to our positioning objectives across Canada. In their new roles, these key executive committee members will contribute to our firm's continued growth and maintain our role as a leader in consulting engineering for a sustainable future," said Denis Thivierge, President and CEO.

With CIMA+ since 2009, Yves Roland Mondou has been involved in various structuring projects in the Montreal region. He is currently Executive Vice-President, Project Management. He has also contributed to several initiatives to improve our firm's internal processes and tools.

"We are bringing together under the same governance passionate project management experts who will allow CIMA+ to pursue its mission—to strive for excellence in the design and delivery of projects entrusted to us by our clients," said Mr. Mondou. "Mastering the best practices and cutting-edge technologies in management as well as applying advances in collaborative modes will be at the heart of our mission."

Suzanne Demeules, currently Chief Practice Officer, started at CIMA+ in 1998 as an engineer on the Transportation team.

"The transportation sector is in the midst of a major transformation. At CIMA +, we want to bring our leading-edge expertise and grow our Transportation sector across the country," says Ms. Demeules. "Sustainable mobility is essential for a cleaner and greener future in Canada. There is a national will to improve and promote more sustainable and environmentally friendly modes of transportation and CIMA+ wants to be an active part of that."

CIMA+ provides a variety of consulting engineering services, namely in the areas of buildings, infrastructure, water, transportation, energy and resources, project management, communication systems, and the environment. With an ever-growing presence, CIMA+'s team relies on decades of experience acquired across Canada to offer excellence in engineering projects. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our foundation in 1990. This commitment has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in Canada. Today, with more than 30 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs 2,800+ people, over half of whom share ownership in the company.

At CIMA+, we believe that engineering exists to improve the lives of those around us. Sustainable solutions inspired by engineering help meet the many challenges of today and tomorrow. Because when you engineer for people, you also engineer for a better world.

