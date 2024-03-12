Restructuring strengthens CIMA+'s position in the consulting engineering market

MONTREAL, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately-owned consulting engineering firms, is proud to announce the inauguration of a new Operational and Digital Technologies sector. Aligned with CIMA+'s growth plan, the creation of this sector will enable us to broaden our horizons and add value, both for the company and for our existing and future customers.

This sector brings together expertise in Communications Systems, Smart Automation, Systems Engineering, Software Development, Reality Capture, Geographic Information Systems and Advanced Data. With this strategic combination, CIMA+ will be able to position itself as a leading player, with the capacity to deliver integrated, cutting-edge solutions for the digital needs of all its customers.

This sector will be headed by Rock Lacroix, newly appointed Senior Vice President, Operational and Digital Technologies.

This announcement is also accompanied by appointments within the team:

Nick Hallas , Vice President, Smart Automation

, Vice President, Smart Automation Eric Bertrand, Vice President, Digital Solutions and Advanced Data

"The creation of the Operational and Digital Technologies sector fits in perfectly with our overall growth plan, enriching our service offering, and demonstrating our ability to adapt to market realities and meet the evolving needs of our customers," emphasizes Denis Thivierge, President and CEO, CIMA+.

"This new venture will enable us to combine our strengths and operate across all our business sectors. This synergy of expertise is an important lever for consolidating CIMA+'s position as a market leader," says Steeve Fiset, Chief Strategic Officer, CIMA+.

Rock Lacroix, Senior Vice President, Operational and Digital Technologies, adds: "This sector marks an important step forward for CIMA+. It illustrates our commitment to offering our customers and partners leading-edge solutions that are central to our vision of the future of engineering and the infrastructure lifecycle."

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides a variety of consulting engineering services, namely in the areas of buildings, infrastructure, transportation, energy and resources, project management, communication systems, and the environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 30 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,000, people most of whom share ownership in the company.

At CIMA+, we believe that our job aims at improving the lives of those around us. Sustainable solutions inspired by engineering help meet the many challenges of today and tomorrow. Because when you engineer for people, you also engineer for a better world.

