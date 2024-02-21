MONTREAL, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately-owned consulting engineering firms, is proud to announce the appointment of Pierre Lacombe, engineer, M.Sc., MBA, as Senior Vice President, Strategic Development. In collaboration with Steeve Fiset, Chief Strategic Officer, he will be responsible for the company's mergers and acquisitions, to further its growth.

Prior to joining CIMA+, Pierre Lacombe held the position of Vice President, Strategy and Growth, with an international consulting engineering firm, where he successfully contributed to its development and positioning in numerous major opportunities across Canada. During his previous functions and involvement, he developed a strong expertise in the energy sector, including renewable energies. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Club Cycliste Espoirs Premier Tech.

"Pierre Lacombe is a high-calibre, results-oriented manager of his teams, with a solid understanding of global sustainability issues, in-depth knowledge of customer needs in various market sectors and growth prospects," says Steeve Fiset, Chief Strategic Officer at CIMA+. "He is a professional with a strong commitment to his field, and we are fortunate to have him on board."

"Joining this dynamic team as Vice President is both an honour and a challenge I enthusiastically accept. Together, we will set course for new horizons and exploit the limitless potential of our growth, always advocating innovation, excellence and commitment to our customers and employees," affirms Pierre Lacombe.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides a variety of consulting engineering services, namely in the areas of buildings, infrastructure, transportation, energy and resources, project management, communication systems, and the environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 30 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,000, most of whom share ownership in the company.

At CIMA+, we believe that our job aims at improving the lives of those around us. Sustainable solutions inspired by engineering help meet the many challenges of today and tomorrow. Because when you engineer for people, you also engineer for a better world.

