MONTREAL, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately-owned consulting engineering firms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Freund to the position of Regional Executive Vice President, Ontario. With over 30 years of experience in the engineering consulting industry and having worked in various markets, Karen brings diverse and substantial expertise in her new position.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Freund to our Ontario team as Regional EVP. Her unparalleled expertise in operational management, strategic growth, and business performance aligns seamlessly with our vision at CIMA+. In addition, her commitment to excellence, innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility resonates deeply with our core values. I am confident that her presence on the team, as well as on our executive committee will be instrumental in propelling CIMA+'s growth and success in the Ontario market," stated Denis Thivierge, President and CEO, CIMA+.

Over the past decade, Ms. Freund has held several vice presidency roles, allowing her to establish an in-depth knowledge of the Ontario market. Her previous roles in large multidisciplinary organizations have given her extensive experience in leading and developing regional and national growth strategies. Karen demonstrates her commitment to advancing the industry and promoting innovation by holding positions on various committees and boards, particularly in the transportation and infrastructure markets. She was one of the founding members of the WTS Toronto Area Chapter (President in 2015), and Chair of ACEC-Ontario Board of Directors

(2022-2023). She has also sat on several committees of the Toronto Region Board of Trade.

"CIMA+ embodies an entrepreneurial spirit that is depicted by our nimble and innovative culture and service offering. As I step into my new role, I am eager to support our clients and partners to reach the region's full potential, working through the rapid changes, complexity and competitive pressures in Ontario's ever evolving landscape," stated Karen Freund, Regional EVP, Ontario, CIMA+.

Tom Montgomery, who previously served as the Ontario Regional EVP, is taking on a new leadership role as Senior Vice President of Municipal Infrastructure. Backed by extensive experience and expertise in municipal and environmental engineering, Tom will work closely with clients to support the sustainable growth of local communities.

