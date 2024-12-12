MONTRÉAL, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel J. Matthews to the position of Regional Executive Vice President, Western Canada. With more than 25 years of experience in the engineering consulting industry, Mr. Matthews Daniel brings diverse and substantial expertise to his new position.

Over the years, Mr. Matthews has established credibility with leaders and collaborators in the markets and sectors he has worked in, and he has created innovative growth strategies. A recognized leader with a proven track record, he will bring significant value to CIMA+ as the company seeks to grow its footprint in Western Canada.

"His professionalism, his skills and his experience, not only as a strategic thinker but as a project manager, will undoubtedly be great assets to CIMA+. I am convinced that Daniel will contribute significantly to the success of our firm and to the achievement of our overall objectives as we aim to grow our presence in Western Canada," stated Denis Thivierge, President and CEO at CIMA+.

"It is an honour for me to join CIMA+, a firm with similar values. I am eager to support and help our teams and partners in achieving our objectives and in continuing the growth that is already well underway in Western Canada," said Mr. Matthews.

In his new role leading the region, Daniel J. Matthews will be taking over Kelly Yuzdepski's key responsibilities who is he progressively approaching retirement after a great career of 13 years at CIMA+ and 35 years in the engineering industry.

The appointment is effective since December 9, 2024.

Earlier this week, CIMA+ announced the strategic acquisition of Recollective Consulting, also in Western Canada.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,400 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

For more information, visit cima.ca.

