CORNWALL, ON, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately owned consulting engineering firms, is pleased to announce the addition of Bowfin Environmental Consulting to its organization.

Michelle Lavictoire and the Bowfin team will be joining CIMA+, while continuing to offer the same services out of their Cornwall, Ontario office and catering to the needs of their existing clientele.

Founded in 2002, Bowfin provides high quality solutions in the terrestrial and aquatic environments for both the public and private sectors. The company has completed projects in Ontario, Quebec, Nunavut, and the Northwest Territories in a wide range of sectors, including small hydroelectric development, wind and solar development, oil and gas development, aggregate development, wastewater and water treatment facilities, provincial and municipal roads and bridges, and both residential and commercial land development.

"Not only are we joining the growing pan-Canadian team of dedicated professionals at CIMA+, but we will also be working with familiar faces. Bowfin and staff from CIMA+ have partnered on many projects over the years. This level of comfort will help ensure a seamless transition for our clients and our team," said Michelle Lavictoire, Principal at Bowfin. "We see this as a natural step to our corporate growth that allows us to stay true to ourselves and our loyal clients."

"At CIMA+ we are inspired by engineering and driven by people. The addition of the talented team at Bowfin Environmental Consulting will enhance our multidisciplinary service offerings in Ontario," said Steeve Fiset, Chief Strategy Officer at CIMA+. "Welcoming Bowfin to our organization demonstrates CIMA+'s continuing commitment to grow its expertise and diversify its operations in the Ontario market, while reinforcing our company-wide focus on incorporating sustainable engineering in all of our projects."

Bowfin Environmental Consulting will continue to exist as a separate entity, offering boat electrofishing services.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides a variety of engineering consulting services, namely in the areas of buildings, infrastructure assets, transportation, energy & resources, project management, environment, and communication systems. With an ever-growing presence, CIMA+'s team relies on decades of experience acquired across Canada to offer excellence in engineering projects. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our foundation in 1990. This commitment has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest consulting engineering firms in Canada. Today, with more than 30 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs 2,600+ people, over half of whom share ownership in the company.

At CIMA+ we believe that engineering exists to improve the lives of those around us. Sustainable solutions inspired by engineering help meet the many challenges of today and tomorrow. Because when you engineer for people, you also engineer for a better world. For more information, please visit www.cima.ca.

