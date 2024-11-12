This acquisition strengthens CIMA+'s expertise in the transportation sector

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest employee-owned consulting engineering firms, is proud to announce the strategic acquisition of True North Safety Group (TNS). TNS is an engineering company based in Burlington, Ontario and is a leading provider of transportation engineering, road safety, forensic engineering, and data analytics. This acquisition strengthens CIMA+'s transportation expertise and broadens its ability to deliver innovative, evidence-based solutions to its clients.

"The addition of TNS to CIMA+ marks a new step in our expansion across Canada and strengthens our expertise in transportation. We're excited to welcome their skilled team, with whom we have collaborated successfully on many projects. The expertise of TNS, combined with the strength and variety of CIMA+'s services, will allow us to continue our growth while maintaining the highest quality of services and ensuring the satisfaction of our clients and partners," said Steeve Fiset, CIMA+'s Chief Strategy Officer.

Over the years, TNS has developed a unique expertise with Transportation Engineering Software (TES), a cloud-based software used by authorities across Canada and the US for efficient and effective management of key traffic and road-safety data. "We are excited to bring TNS to our team, which shares our passion for innovation and excellence," stated Ali Hadayeghi, Vice President, Mobility at CIMA+.

"Joining forces with CIMA+ is a strategic milestone for us and opens a world of opportunities for our team, partners, and clients. We will continue to provide the same services, and even more by joining CIMA+, with the same desire to achieve the highest standards in the industry," said Russell Brownlee, Chief Executive Officer at TNS.

The transaction was officially signed on November 1, 2024.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 35 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,200 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

More information on cima.ca

About TNS

TNS was established in 2017 and today is known for industry-leading transportation safety consulting forensic engineering and data analytics and for the flagship TES software. The group has the ability to respond to all sizes of projects that fall within its expertise while simultaneously providing customized services that utilize local knowledge.

More information on tnsgroup.ca

