MONTRÉAL, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest employee-owned consulting engineering firms, is proud to announce the strategic acquisition of Recollective Consulting, a consulting firm based in Vancouver that specializes in sustainable site-management strategies, green-building guidelines and policy development, LEED, zero-carbon building design, and integrated green-building design. This acquisition strengthens CIMA+'s expertise in sustainable development projects and enables the company to pursue its growth in British Columbia.

"CIMA+ is committed to providing sustainable building solutions that improve the lives of people and their communities. The acquisition of Recollective Consulting strengthens our commitment to excellence, success and engineering for people," said Kelly Yuzdepski, Regional Executive Vice President, Western Canada at CIMA+.

"Recollective clients will have access to an extensive pool of experts who have a broad range of experience with innovative solutions for designing and building sustainable communities. This acquisition furthers our commitment to sustainable growth in Metro Vancouver and surrounding areas," said Steeve Fiset, Chief Strategy Officer at CIMA+.

Over the years, the experts from Recollective Consulting have worked on more than 750 green buildings in North America. With their expertise, they have successfully completed over 100 LEED certifications, over 200 energy models, and over 75 embodied-carbon analyses. They are currently consulting on more than 100 active green-building projects, amounting to more than 30 million square feet of development.

"After years at the forefront of green building in Vancouver, we're excited to be taking Recollective to the next level by joining forces with CIMA+, which is well established across the country. We've been impressed with CIMA+'s focus on growing green-building proficiency and are thrilled to be in a position to pool our expertise in sustainable development and take on new challenges for the benefit of communities across Canada," stated Jason Packer, President of Recollective Consulting.

The transaction was officially signed on November 29, 2024.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,400 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

For more information, visit cima.ca

About Recollective

Recollective is a values-driven green-building consulting firm focused on high-performance integrated design facilitation, Passive House, Step Code, LEED, Zero Carbon, WELL and advanced building simulations.

For more information visit recollective.ca

