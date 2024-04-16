This acquisition will strengthen CIMA+'s position in the consulting engineering market

MONTREAL, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately-owned consulting engineering firms, is announcing the strategic acquisition of Kozar Engineering Inc., an established engineering company based in Thunder Bay, Ontario. This acquisition represents a significant step in CIMA+'s growth strategy, enhancing its geographic reach into Northwestern Ontario.

"The addition of Kozar Engineering to CIMA+ marks a significant step in our expansion across Canada and strengthens our presence in Northern Ontario. We're excited to welcome their skilled team, enhancing our innovation and service offerings for clients. Together, we're ready to tackle ESG and decarbonization challenges for a sustainable future," said Steeve Fiset, CIMA+'s Chief Strategy Officer.

"The talented Kozar Engineering team gives us a foot on the ground in a strategic region and strong expertise to continue our impressive growth in the mining and industrial sector. Our teams of experts in the Energy and Resources group will benefit from this new acquisition by providing together top-quality services and innovative solutions to key clients in different growing multi-sector markets," stated Steeve L'Heureux, Executive Vice President of Energy and Resources at CIMA+.

"Joining forces with CIMA+ opens up a world of opportunities for our team and our clients. Both CIMA+ and Kozar Engineering Inc. are committed to client satisfaction, employee well-being, and community engagement, which called for our seamless integration," emphasized Kevin Kozar, P.Eng. and Principal Engineer at Kozar Engineering Inc.

Expanding into Northwestern Ontario, CIMA+ enhances its capacity to serve clients across the country, especially in critical sectors like mining, industries, energy, and infrastructure. This acquisition highlights CIMA+'s steadfast dedication to excellence, responsiveness, and client satisfaction. We are positioned to establish the benchmark for delivering innovative forward-thinking and enduring engineering solutions for the industry.

About CIMA+

About Kozar Engineering Inc.

Established in 2012 by Kevin Kozar to provide mechanical engineering services to local clients, Kozar Engineering Inc. has grown to over twenty multi-discipline design professionals executing projects locally and across North America. From our beginnings in a one-room office to the present day our vision remains the same—provide responsive, effective, and specialized services to our clients helping them achieve their project goals.

Kozar Engineering has grown to include mechanical, electrical/instrumentation and civil/structural in-house engineering services to our portfolio. KEI is equipped to provide project services from project conception including prefeasibility studies, scoping studies and audits to multi-discipline detailed design services to on-site field services including 3D scanning services, on-site construction support and commissioning assistance.

