Through this acquisition, CIMA+ is entering the urban planning sector

CALGARY, AB, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest employee-owned consulting engineering firms, is proud to announce the strategic acquisition of B&A, a multidisciplinary and well-known firm specializing in urban planning, design, and community engagement. Headquartered in Calgary, with offices in Edmonton and Vancouver, B&A brings to CIMA+ its solid reputation, a skilled and diverse team, and a track record of delivering impactful projects in collaboration with clients across North America.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in CIMA+'s expansion strategy in Western Canada, and mostly, it adds a new area of expertise across Canada to its already diverse service offering urban planning, design and engagement.

"B&A is recognized for its excellence in urban planning, urban design and community engagement. Their reputation, values and commitment to quality perfectly align with ours, and we're excited to be joining forces with them." said Daniel J. Matthews, Regional Executive Vice President, Western Canada at CIMA+.

This acquisition also represents a key strategic move for CIMA+, reinforcing its vision to offer comprehensive, integrated services that support sustainable development across Canada.

"Urban planning and environmental services often mark the beginning of a project. With B&A's renowned expertise—now under the leadership of Raymond McNamara, Vice President, Earth and Environment —we're positioned to expand our reach, deepen our impact, and guide our clients through the entire project lifecycle, from concept to completion, while upholding the highest standards of sustainability and innovation." added Steeve Fiset, Chief Strategy Officer at CIMA+.

For B&A, this new chapter represents an opportunity to grow while continuing to serve communities with creativity and care. "Joining forces with a leading firm like CIMA+ opens up exciting new possibilities for our clients and our staff," said Kathy Oberg, President at B&A, "We're thrilled to contribute to an organization that shares our values of excellence and teamwork, and our vision for building vibrant, sustainable communities."

The transaction is effective since May 1st, 2025.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,400 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

More information on cima.ca

About B&A

B&A is a multidisciplinary firm specializing in planning, design, and engagement, with over 35 years of experience shaping communities across Canada. With offices in Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver, B&A offers comprehensive services that include strategic planning, urban design, and community engagement. Their team is driven by core values such as collaboration, integrity, and a future-focused approach, aiming to create sustainable and inclusive spaces. B&A's commitment to building strong relationships and delivering award-winning projects has established them as a trusted partner in community development.

More information on bastudios.ca

