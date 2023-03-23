CIMA+ AND SYSTEMEX INDUSTRIES CONSEILS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE

MONTREAL, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately-owned consulting engineering firms, and Systemex Industries Conseils (SIC), a leading provider of fully-integrated asset performance management consulting services, are pleased to announce the establishment of a strategic alliance. This partnership will allow the firms to combine their strengths, while sharing resources and knowledge.

"CIMA+ and SIC boast complementary strengths," remarked Steeve Fiset, Chief Strategy Officer, CIMA+. "The combination of their expertise in asset management and operational readiness and commissioning with our firm's expertise in building, infrastructure, transportation, energy and resource engineering will benefit our respective clientele."

"SIC is proud to be one of the only consulting engineering firms in Quebec to be accredited as an ISO 55000 Endorsed Assessor by the Institute of Asset Management (IAM)," stated Louis Soucy, President, Systemex Industries Conseils. "Joining forces with CIMA+ will allow us to add their project management, communication systems and environmental services to our overall service offering and enable both firms to offer an enhanced range of services."

Since the initial implementation of the partnership in December 2022, it proved to be a win-win due to its flexible nature. The alliance represents a bilateral relationship, not a subcontracting arrangement. By working together, the partners will gain the ability to see the big picture.

The two firms are accustomed to working together and share the same values and corporate culture. When the opportunity for a project presents itself, either firm can respond within 24 hours.

While CIMA+ and SIC will often join forces to address client needs, they are not required to do so. Each is free to deploy any other contractual arrangement it may deem preferable.

CIMA+ and SIC expect their strategic alliance to continue to bear fruit in the long term.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides a variety of consulting engineering services, namely in the areas of buildings, infrastructure, transportation, energy and resources, project management, communication systems, and the environment. With an ever-growing presence, CIMA+'s team relies on decades of experience acquired across Canada to offer excellence in engineering projects. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our foundation in 1990. This commitment has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in Canada. Today, with more than 30 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs 2,800+ people, over half of whom share ownership in the company.

At CIMA+ we believe that engineering exists to improve the lives of those around us. Sustainable solutions inspired by engineering help meet the many challenges of today and tomorrow. Because when you engineer for people, you also engineer for a better world. For more information, please visit www.cima.ca

About Systemex Industries Conseils

Systemex Industries Conseils is a specialized company known for its expertise and ability to find practical solutions in the following technical fields:

Operational readiness and commissioning

Asset performance management

Risk management

Maintenance/reliability outsourcing

The Systemex Industries Conseils team of engineers and technicians, supported by world-renowned business associates (Aladon (RCM) and IAM), have established solid business relationships with large companies in many industrial sectors across America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

The methodologies of Systemex Industries Conseils apply to both the heavy industry and the manufacturing sector in general. Moreover, Systemex Industries Conseils aims to make the best possible use of customers' current equipment, to their benefit and high satisfaction. This constitutes a key differentiator that makes Systemex Industries Conseils stand out from other consulting firms on the market.

For more information, please visit: www.siconseils.ca

