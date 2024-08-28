CIMA+ ACQUIRES GTA HYDRO, EXPANDING ITS PORTFOLIO IN HYDROELECTRIC ENERGY

MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of the largest private consulting engineering firms in Canada, announces the acquisition of GTA Hydro, a consulting firm operating in the hydroelectric energy production sector since 2015. The expertise brought by GTA Hydro enhances CIMA+'s capabilities in the design, manufacture, procurement, and installation of turbine and alternator parts, whether for new plant construction or the refurbishment and modernization of hydroelectric turbines and alternators.

"GTA Hydro and CIMA+ have successfully completed several projects together in the past and are currently collaborating on numerous large-scale projects, making this acquisition a natural strategic union. This strong relationship of trust and collaboration, along with our shared vision for the future, strengthens our ability to undertake ambitious and innovative projects," said Steeve Fiset, Chief Strategy Officer at CIMA+.

"With this acquisition, CIMA+ broadens its engineering services to provide comprehensive solutions in the hydroelectricity and dam market. This approach not only enriches our client offerings, but also solidifies our strategic position as industry experts," added Steeve L'Heureux, Executive Vice President, Energy and Resources at CIMA+.

Éric Auger, formerly President of GTA Hydro, becomes Executive Director, Hydropower and Dams as well as a partner at CIMA+. Mr. Auger, along with the entire team, will personally ensure the continuity of service delivery.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 35 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,200 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

