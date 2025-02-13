TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) released today an abridged Supplementary Financial Information package for the fiscal years ending October 31, 2024 and 2023, reflecting the following changes that were effective November 1, 2024:

Our Simplii Financial direct banking business and Investor's Edge direct investing business, previously reported in Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services have been realigned with Canadian Personal and Business Banking and Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, respectively; and

Our CIBC Cleary Gull U.S. mid-market investment banking business has been realigned from Capital Markets to U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management.

While these changes restate the results of our strategic business units, there is no impact to the Bank's consolidated financial results.

The affected pages of the Supplementary Financial Information package reflecting these changes are available for download at www.cibc.com/ca/investor-relations/quarterly-results.html.

