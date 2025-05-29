TORONTO, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.97 per share on common shares for the quarter ending July 31, 2025 payable on July 28, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 27, 2025.

Class A Preferred Shares

The Board of Directors also declared the following dividends per share:

For the period ending July 31, 2025 payable on July 28, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 27, 2025:

Series 43 - $0.196438

Series 47 - $0.367375

