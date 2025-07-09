CIBC to Issue 7.000% NVCC AT1 Limited Recourse Capital Notes

TORONTO, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced the public offering in the United States of US$750 million of 7.000% Fixed Rate Reset Limited Recourse Capital Notes Series 7 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (Subordinated Indebtedness) (the "LRCNs").

The LRCNs will bear interest at a rate of 7.000% annually, payable quarterly, for the initial period ending on, but excluding, October 28, 2030. Thereafter, the interest rate on the LRCNs will reset every five years at a rate equal to the prevailing 5-year U.S. Treasury Rate plus 3.000%. The LRCNs will mature on October 28, 2085. The expected closing date of the offering is July 14, 2025.

In connection with the issuance of the LRCNs, CIBC will issue Non-Cumulative 5-Year Fixed Rate Reset Class A Preferred Shares Series 62 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the "Series 62 Shares") to be held by Computershare Trust Company of Canada as trustee of CIBC LRCN Limited Recourse Trust (the "Limited Recourse Trust"). In case of non-payment of interest on or principal of the LRCNs when due, the recourse of each LRCN holder will be limited to that holder's proportionate share of the Limited Recourse Trust's assets held in respect of the LRCNs, which will consist of Series 62 Shares except in limited circumstances.

CIBC may redeem the LRCNs on October 28, 2030 and on each January 28, April 28, July 28 and October 28 thereafter with the prior written approval of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (Canada), in whole or in part on not less than 10 days' nor more than 60 days' prior notice.

The net proceeds to CIBC from the sale of the LRCNs will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the redemption of outstanding capital securities of CIBC, and/or the repayment of other outstanding liabilities of CIBC.

The joint book-running managers for the offering are CIBC World Markets Corp., Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC.

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is effective. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and a base prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the base prospectus for the offering may be obtained free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained by calling CIBC World Markets Corp. toll-free at (800) 282-0822; Barclays Capital Inc. toll-free at (888) 603-5847; BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at (800) 294-1322; Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll-free at (800) 831-9146; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at (212) 834-4533.

