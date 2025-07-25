TORONTO, July 25, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today it has been recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion after earning a top score on the 2025 Canada Disability Index®. This recognition underscores CIBC's ongoing commitment to matching talent to opportunity and promoting a workplace where all team members can flourish.

The Disability Index® is a leading third-party benchmarking tool for workplace disability inclusion, and measures performance across key areas such as culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement, and supplier inclusion.

"At CIBC, inclusion is the cornerstone of our bank's culture. Building a workforce that reflects the clients and communities we serve allows for unique perspectives, experiences, and drives innovation," said Sandy Sharman, Group Head, People, Culture and Brand, CIBC. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to supporting our team members and empowering them to achieve their ambitions."

By achieving this distinction, CIBC joins hundreds of global organizations dedicated to advancing accessibility and supporting 1.3 billion people with disabilities worldwide1.

To learn more about our commitments, visit Accessibility at CIBC .

