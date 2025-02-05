TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon is proud to announce it has surpassed $3 trillion in assets under administration (AUA), a significant milestone that underscores the company's leadership in the asset servicing industry and its commitment to delivering innovative, client-centric solutions.

This achievement reflects the trust and collaboration of CIBC Mellon's clients, the expertise of its employees, and the strong support of its parent companies, BNY and CIBC.

"Our $3 trillion milestone represents more than just a number - it's a testament to the relationships we've built with our clients and the hard work of our teams," said Mal Cullen, Chief Executive Officer, CIBC Mellon. "This achievement is driven by our focus on running our company better, advancing product and digital enablement, and continuously striving to be more for our clients. We are incredibly proud to celebrate this success alongside our clients and employees. The strength and support of our parent companies, BNY and CIBC, have been instrumental in helping us scale, innovate and deliver meaningful value to our clients."

"As we celebrate this significant achievement, we remain focused on what matters most: supporting our clients' success," said Richard Anton, Chief Client Officer, CIBC Mellon. "Our ability to help clients navigate the complexities of today's financial landscape reflects not only our capabilities but also our dedication to continuous improvement. By combining client-focused innovation with operational efficiency, we are well-positioned to deliver even greater value in the years ahead."

This milestone highlights CIBC Mellon's leadership in the asset servicing industry, but the company is not stopping there. With an unwavering focus on advancing its capabilities and staying ahead of evolving client needs, CIBC Mellon is committed to continuing its role as a trusted provider for institutional investors in Canada and beyond.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services. As at December 31, 2024 CIBC Mellon had more than C$3 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY network, which as at December 31, 2024, had US$52.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY trade-marks, and is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Trust Company.

Media Contact:

Alexandra DeCata, Corporate Communications, CIBC Mellon, 416-643-6126, [email protected]

