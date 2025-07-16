Strategic growth reinforces CIBC Mellon's commitment to building institutional capabilities made in Canada, for Canada.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon today announced it is expanding its team of asset servicing, fund accounting and administration professionals in Vancouver, British Columbia, as part of its national growth strategy. This development supports the company's continued investment in client service, broadens access to Canada's skilled workforce, and extends operational coverage across Canada's time zones.

In today's market, clients increasingly expect faster and more flexible service. By leveraging Vancouver's Pacific Time Zone location, CIBC Mellon is extending its operational reach to better support end of day activity, take on critical late-cycle tasks and help position clients for success the next business day.

"Our expansion in Vancouver strengthens CIBC Mellon's ability to tap into Canada's deep and diverse talent pools while providing greater time-zone flexibility for our clients and colleagues," said Catherine Thrasher, Chief Operations Officer, CIBC Mellon. "We're focused on building a resilient, future-ready operating model and delivering consistent, high-quality service to institutional investors across the country."

"Institutional investors across Canada are looking for service providers that are investing for the future, and who deeply understand their market, their operating realities, and their goals," said Richard Anton, Chief Client Officer, CIBC Mellon. "Our continued expansion here at home reflects our deep commitment to delivering capabilities that are built in Canada, backed by Canadian talent and aligned to the needs of investors in Canada."

Vancouver is home to a highly educated, globally connected workforce and is a growing hub for financial services, data and technology talent as well as leading educational institutions that offer a source of strong talent.

As Canada's market leader in asset servicing for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies and other institutional investors, CIBC Mellon continues to invest in accounting and operations technology and talent to support clients as they grow, transform and modernize their operating models.

Vancouver area recent graduates and experienced professionals seeking to work with market-leading accounting, custody and investment operations technology are encouraged to create a candidate profile at www.cibcmellon.com/careers. As hiring needs evolve, new roles will be posted in the months ahead.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at March 31, 2025, CIBC Mellon had more than C$3.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY network, which as at March 31, 2025 had US$53.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY trade-marks, and is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Trust Company.

