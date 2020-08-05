"CIBC Mellon has once again shown its strength in delivering a range of services to firms with investments in Canada by winning both the weighted and unweighted categories for that market," said Luke Jeffs, Managing Editor, Global Investor Group. "CIBC Mellon's local expertise makes it an excellent choice for domestic and international investors."

"We are honoured to receive recognition in this prestigious survey for our outstanding client service experience, dependable on-the-ground execution and dedicated team," said Lloyd Sebastian, Vice President, Global Financial Institutions, CIBC Mellon. "As reflected in the survey results, CIBC Mellon has been rated Canada's best sub-custodian, servicing many of the world's leading custodians, broker-dealers and institutional investors. We appreciate our clients taking the time to share their satisfaction through this survey."



About the Global Investor/ISF Sub-custody Survey 2020

The annual Global Investor/ISF Sub-custody Survey includes results that represent the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. For each country, there are two tables: weighted, which is weighted by assets under custody; and unweighted, whereby all valid responses for each sub-custodian in a particular country are averaged to calculate the score. Respondents are asked to rate their sub-custodians across 12 main service categories. The full results of the survey were published in the Summer 2020 issue of Global Investor/ISF magazine.

About Global Investor/ISF

Global Investor/ISF connects the industries of asset management, asset servicing and securities finance. It was launched in 1985 and is a flagship title of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC. Global Investor/ISF's magazine, website and events cover asset management, asset servicing and securities finance.



About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at June 30, 2020, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at June 30, 2020 had US$37.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

For more information, including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada, visit www.cibcmellon.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Israel, Corporate Communications, CIBC Mellon, 416-643-6538, [email protected]

SOURCE CIBC Mellon

