With sustained investment in people, technology and operational strength, CIBC Mellon continues to set the global standard for excellence in sub-custody

TORONTO, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon has once again been named World's Best Sub-Custodian Bank by Global Finance Magazine as part of the publication's World's Best Banks 2025 – Global Honorees awards. This marks the fourth consecutive year CIBC Mellon has received the top global ranking in sub-custody, reinforcing the firm's continued leadership in delivering advanced asset servicing solutions for institutional investors.

CIBC Mellon's recognition will be celebrated at Global Finance's annual awards ceremony on October 18, 2025, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. Winners will also be featured in the magazine's October print and digital editions and online at GFFinance.com.

"This recognition reflects our strategy in action," said Mal Cullen, Chief Executive Officer, CIBC Mellon. "We are modernizing how asset servicing is delivered by embedding digital tools, streamlining data access, and delivering practical innovation that directly supports client outcomes. Being named World's Best Sub-Custodian for the fourth year in a row speaks to the talent, dedication and future focus of our entire team."

"Our clients operate in high-pressure environments where accuracy, responsiveness and reliability are non-negotiable," said Richard Anton, Chief Client Officer, CIBC Mellon. "As their sub-custodian in Canada, we're proud to serve as an extension of their operations, moving assets seamlessly, navigating local nuances, and meeting the highest expectations for control and compliance. This recognition reflects our team's sharp execution and deep commitment to being a dependable link in a complex global chain."

"CIBC Mellon's extensive local knowledge, operational scale, and strategic IT investments have enabled the sub-custodian to maintain its dominant lead in the market," said Joseph Giarraputo, Founder and Editorial Director of Global Finance. "CIBC Mellon is building better data experiences, and transforming how clients manage and analyze their data while increasing transparency and improving decision-making."

About the World's Best Banks 2025 – Global Honorees

Winners were selected based on performance over the past year and other criteria including reputation and management excellence. Global Finance's editorial board made the selections with input from corporate financial executives, analysts and bankers throughout the world. The editors also used entries submitted by banks for Global Finance's 2025 awards programs, in addition to independent research, to evaluate a series of objective and subjective factors.

About Global Finance

Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,000 readers in 193 countries and territories. Its audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and institutions. The magazine is headquartered in New York with global reach through its print and online platforms.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at March 31, 2025, CIBC Mellon had more than C$3.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY network, which as at March 31, 2025 had US$53.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY trade-marks, and is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Trust Company.

