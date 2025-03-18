TORONTO, OTTAWA, ON and MONTREAL, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon and BNY are proud to announce today the launch of the first integrated investment operations solution in Canada, marking a significant milestone in their collaboration with iA Financial Group to further optimize its investment management technologies.

This innovative solution, developed by CIBC Mellon and BNY in collaboration with iA Financial Group, demonstrates CIBC Mellon and BNY's commitment to innovation and operational excellence. It represents a comprehensive service model, including the first outsourced general insurance fund accounting solution in Canada. This announcement follows the selection of CIBC Mellon and BNY by iA Financial Group in 2020.

Through this project, CIBC Mellon and iA Financial Group have been pioneers in developing a comprehensive service model, including the first outsourced general insurance fund accounting solution in Canada.

BNY's native cloud data management solution, plays an important role in this model. This dynamic infrastructure facilitates access to and utilization of data by the iA Global Asset Management (iAGAM) team, contributing to analyses supporting investment decisions.

"This achievement once again demonstrates our determination to aim for best institutional practices," said Jean-Pierre Cornillaut, Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer (Investments), at iAGAM. "We are driven by operational efficiency, and this transformation allows us not only to increase our efficiency but also to benefit our clients and their portfolios."

"We are very proud of this collaborative achievement. This transformation for iAGAM will serve as a model for other asset managers and asset owners in Canada who are looking to secure the future of their operations. It has been an honour to work with a client who has such a clear vision of how to expand its activities and innovate. This is a model that will provide a path for future investment operations not only in Canada but around the world," said Mal Cullen, CEO of CIBC Mellon.

"This mandate was forged with iA Financial Group's clear goal: to redefine its operational framework for investments and strengthen its activities to support sustained and efficient growth," added Mark McKeon, Global Head of Market Tracking Solutions at BNY.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services. As at December 31, 2024, CIBC Mellon had more than C$3 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY network, which as at December 31, 2024 had US$52.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies. www.cibcmellon.com

