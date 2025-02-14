TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon today announced that its Recordkeeping call centre has been awarded the DALBAR 2024 Telephone Service Seal of Excellence for industry-leading telephone support to financial professionals. This marks another year of excellence for CIBC Mellon's call centre teams, who provide critical support to investment advisors, investors, and underlying stakeholders of financial institutions that rely on CIBC Mellon's services.

DALBAR's independent third-party review and benchmarking affirm CIBC Mellon's commitment to delivering high-quality client service. The 2024 Telephone Service Seal of Excellence recognizes CIBC Mellon's strong performance compared to contact centres across North America.

"CIBC Mellon continues to set the benchmark for outstanding client service," said Shelley-Ann Eramo, Director, DALBAR. "Their team's expertise and client-first approach consistently create an excellent caller experience. Our analysts have long noted that CIBC Mellon callers often end their conversations more satisfied than when they began, and it's a testament to the team's dedication that this trend persists."

"We are incredibly proud to receive this award once again," said Catherine Thrasher, Chief Operations Officer, CIBC Mellon. "Our call centre team remains committed to providing top-tier service, ensuring that advisors and investors receive prompt, knowledgeable, and thoughtful support."

"Our team's hard work and dedication are at the heart of this achievement," said Jim Whitaker, Director, Call Centre, CIBC Mellon. "This recognition underscores our commitment to consistently exceeding client expectations and delivering an exceptional service experience."

About DALBAR

DALBAR, Inc. is a leading independent expert in evaluating, auditing, and rating financial service providers based on business practices, customer experience, product quality, and service excellence. Established in 1976, DALBAR has earned a reputation for unbiased, industry-leading research.

The DALBAR Customer Experience award is one of the highest distinctions in the financial services sector, recognizing organizations that meet rigorous, research-driven standards for superior client interactions.

Media Contact

Alexandra DeCata

Corporate Communications, CIBC Mellon

416-643-6126

[email protected]

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company dedicated exclusively to serving the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is jointly owned 50-50 by BNY and CIBC. CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions—developed in close collaboration with its parent companies—include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services.

As of December 31, 2024, CIBC Mellon had more than C$3 trillion in assets under administration on behalf of pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foundations, and global financial institutions investing in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY network, which as of December 31, 2024, had US$52.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration.

CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY trade-marks. "CIBC Mellon" refers to CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company.

SOURCE CIBC Mellon