TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, CIBC Mellon announced a new collaboration with InvestorCOM Inc. (InvestorCOM). InvestorCOM is a leading technology provider whose services focus on addressing the evolving compliance disclosure needs of the financial services industry. Through this collaboration, CIBC Mellon's clients can now tap into InvestorCOM's Publisher solution to ensure print-ready status of financial statements, create management reports for fund performance, and provide quarterly performance disclosure documents.

"Institutional investors are simultaneously managing regulatory complexity while evolving their capabilities to better support their clients and stakeholders. Asset managers are responsible for maintaining, publishing and updating a wide array of complex financial statements and documents including fund facts, management report of fund performance, prospectuses and others to support compliance requirements," said David Reeve, Chief Executive Officer, InvestorCOM. "We are pleased to extend our solutions through CIBC Mellon, and look forward to building a long-term partnership that will deliver immense value to their clients."

"CIBC Mellon is pleased to leverage the technology of InvestorCOM and deliver compliance support designed to provide clients with greater efficiencies, and risk mitigation across fund services," said Ronald C. Landry, Head of Product and Canadian ETF Services. "Given the breadth, perspective and scale of asset servicing providers in helping clients shape their operations, the growing capabilities within our business is a logical evolution for longstanding relationships built in some cases over decades of trust."

About InvestorCOM Inc.

Since 1992, InvestorCOM has been providing regulatory compliance software and communications solutions to banks, asset managers, insurance companies and investment dealers. Our high value, intuitive solutions help reduce compliance risk for our clients. For more information, visit www.InvestorCOM.com, email [email protected] or call 1-800-361-9494.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services. As at September 30, 2022, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.2 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at September 30, 2022, had US$42.2 trillion in assets under custody and / or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

