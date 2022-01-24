TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) - CIBC Asset Management Inc.("CAM") today announced that the first 4 exchange traded funds ("ETFs") in its suite of ETF solutions have reached nearly $3 billion in combined assets. Introduced three years ago, these low-cost ETFs complement CIBC's broad and innovative investment fund line up.

"Our entry into the growing ETF industry three years ago was a natural extension of our investment capabilities, allowing us to provide investors with more investing options in terms of structure, price, and ease of use," said David Scandiffio, President and CEO, CAM. "We started with four funds, and we're now at 27 funds. The track record of these funds is a testament to our innovative investment process."

CIBC's ETF solutions provide access to a broad range of passive and actively managed equity and fixed income investment strategies to help investors diversify their portfolios. These ETFs leverage the broad experience and deep expertise of CAM's investment teams.

Over the past three years, CAM has expanded its suite of ETFs to include solutions that provide exposure to responsible investing-themed investments, such as clean energy and low-volatility dividend income strategies for income-seeking investors who prefer equity-based exposure with reduced volatility.

This year, CAM celebrates its 50th anniversary. It has grown to become one of the largest asset managers in Canada. The firm is committed to serving investors well, developing unique multi-asset class investment solutions based on best-in-class research, a strong tradition of disciplined investment processes and prudently managing risk while delivering customized and innovative solutions to clients.

"We're proud of our long history of delivering value to clients and meeting their needs through changing market conditions," added Scandiffio. "I'm optimistic about the future of our company and our ability to take our purpose to new heights, while embracing the challenges of helping new generations of investors across Canada and worldwide to realize their ambitions."

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 11 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management, Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $170 billion in assets under administration as of December 2021.

This document is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities referred to. Individual circumstances and current events are critical to sound investment planning; anyone wishing to act on this document should consult with his or her advisor. All opinions and estimates expressed in this document are as of the date of publication unless otherwise indicated, and are subject to change.

CIBC ETFs are managed by CAM, a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Nima Ranawana, Public Affairs, 647-456-4556 or [email protected]