TORONTO, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management (CAM) today announced the launch of three actively managed CIBC ETFs to support investors' cash management and income diversification needs.

The CIBC Premium Cash Management ETF, CIBC USD Premium Cash Management ETF, and CIBC Canadian Government Long-Term Bond ETF expand CIBC's ETF line-up and aim to provide investors with compelling yield opportunities and long-term income diversification:

CIBC ETF name Ticker Annual

management fee*

(%) Distribution CIBC Premium Cash Management ETF

seeks to obtain a high level of income while

preserving capital and maintaining liquidity,

by investing primarily in investment grade

Canadian money market securities, such as

treasury bills issued by Canadian

governments, bankers' acceptances of

Canadian chartered banks and commercial

paper of Canadian corporations. CCAD 0.12 Monthly CIBC USD Premium Cash Management

ETF seeks to obtain a high level of income

while preserving capital and maintaining

liquidity, by investing primarily in high quality

short-term fixed income securities

denominated in U.S. dollars. CUSD.U 0.12 Monthly CIBC Canadian Government Long-Term

Bond ETF seeks to obtain a high level of

income by investing primarily in longer-dated

fixed income securities of Canadian

government issuers. CALB 0.20 Monthly

* The annual management fee is equal to the fee paid by the CIBC ETF to CAM and does not include

applicable taxes or other fees and expenses of the CIBC ETF.

"We developed these ETFs to address a clear interest from the market," notes Greg Gipson, MD & Head, ETF, CIBC Global Asset Management. "Our new CIBC ETFs are designed to provide secure and yield-enhancing cash solutions, and a robust long-term income solution. Our experienced team brings a disciplined approach to risk management, ensuring investors have the tools they need to build resilient portfolios, regardless of market conditions."

These CIBC ETFs can be appropriate for a wide range of client portfolios—whether for short-term liquidity needs or long-term income strategies.

The CIBC ETFs have closed their initial offerings of units and trade today on the Toronto Stock Exchange. More details on the new CIBC ETFs and CAM's complete ETF line-up can be found on CIBC'S ETF website.

CIBC ETFs are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. CIBC ETFs are offered by registered dealers.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $227 billion in assets under administration as of March 2025.

For further information: Stephanie Marcus, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-643-6358 or [email protected]