TORONTO, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM) today launched the CIBC Education Portfolios, a suite of five portfolio solutions designed to simplify education savings for Canadian families. These portfolios include four target date portfolios and one graduation portfolio:

CIBC Target 2030 Education Portfolio

CIBC Target 2035 Education Portfolio

CIBC Target 2040 Education Portfolio

CIBC Target 2045 Education Portfolio

CIBC Graduation Portfolio

"Investing for education is one of the most important decisions a family can make, but it can also be one of the most financially challenging," said Eric Bélanger, Executive Vice-President & Head, CIBC Global Asset Management. "The CIBC Education Portfolios are designed to simplify the process for clients, providing a straightforward, goals-based solution to help families achieve their education savings needs."

The CIBC Education Portfolios are tailored to help clients save for post-secondary education by offering a professionally managed, time-horizon based investment strategy. The target date is the year closest to when the post secondary education is expected to begin. The target date solutions follow a glidepath that automatically adjusts the asset mix over time, transitioning from growth-focused equity investments in the early years to more conservative fixed-income investments as the target date of the portfolio approaches.

In the last six months of its target year, it is expected that each of the CIBC Target Education Portfolios will be merged into the Graduation Portfolio. The Graduation Portfolio is tailored for the withdrawal phase and seeks to provide a stable level of income and capital preservation while providing easy access to funds to pay for education expenses when needed.

Clients benefit from a simple, hands-off investment approach that aligns with their education timeline, and these financial solutions work together with Registered Education Savings Plans (RESPs) offering the benefits of government grants, tax-deferred growth, and flexible contribution options.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the simplified prospectus, Fund Facts or the ETF Facts documents before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-FUND (3863). Alternatively, you may obtain a copy from your advisor. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

