Celebrate the magic of the Canadian winter from December 8, 2021 to January 7, 2022.

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, unveiled this year's Christmas Lights Across Canada programming today, allowing people across the country to celebrate the Canadian winter. From December 8 to January 7, a new multimedia projection will illuminate Parliament Hill and a national television show will unite Canadians for an evening.

People in Canada's Capital Region can enjoy the new multimedia projection on Parliament Hill every evening from December 8 to January 7, free of charge. The 15-minute show will play on a loop from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. It will combine digital imagery and music on the impressive backdrop of Parliament Hill's architecture. You'll see luminous sparks travelling across the Canadian landscape, adding light to winter evenings.

While in Canada's Capital Region, people can enjoy the Pathway of Lights along Confederation Boulevard, a ceremonial route through the capital. As in other parts of the country, the lights will highlight many sites and monuments.

The television show IllumiNATION – A Celebration of the Winter Solstice will invite Canadians to discover, share and celebrate Canadian traditions and legends. Hosted by Gregory Charles, IllumiNATION will feature a variety of artistic performances from across the country. Co-produced by Rogers TV Ottawa and Canadian Heritage, the program will take you on a journey from Ontario to Manitoba, Yukon, Nova Scotia, Alberta and Quebec.

IllumiNATION – A Celebration of the Winter Solstice will be broadcast on the Canadian Heritage YouTube channel on December 21 at 8 p.m. (local time) and on Rogers TV and OMNI Television. The broadcast will be available until January 7 through participating cable companies and on the Canadian Heritage YouTube channel.

To ensure everyone's safety during the pandemic, preventive measures against COVID-19 will be in place in accordance with public health guidelines. More details will be announced shortly on the Christmas Lights Across Canada website.

Be the first to receive the latest news about Christmas Lights Across Canada and share your beautiful lights using the hashtag #LightsAcrossCanada.

Facebook: @capitalexperience | @vivezlacapitale

Twitter: @capital_exp | @VivezlaCapitale

YouTube: @CdnHeritage | @PatrimoineCdn

Instagram: @canada_cap

Quotes

"For 37 years, Christmas Lights Across Canada has been a proud tradition that illuminates December. This year, let's celebrate the beginning of winter by attending a free multimedia projection on Parliament Hill and following the Pathway of Lights along Confederation Boulevard, a ceremonial route through the capital. Let's discover Canadian traditions and legends through the television program IllumiNATION – A Celebration of the Winter Solstice."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Manulife is proud to sponsor this great Canadian tradition. IllumiNATION delights countless Canadians as it reflects our diversity and inclusion—and this year, Indigenous traditions and customs—and helps start each new year on a bright note."

—Peter Wilkinson, Global Head, Regulatory and Public Affairs, Manulife

Quick Facts

The 37th annual Christmas Lights Across Canada program will begin December 8, 2021.

The main hashtag is #LightsAcrossCanada. For the TV show IllumiNATION – A Celebration of the Winter Solstice, use the hashtag #IllumiNATION.

Canadian Heritage would like to thank:

Manulife, the exclusive sponsor of Christmas Lights Across Canada

Rogers TV, co-producer of the TV show IllumiNATION – A Celebration of the Winter Solstice

Associated Links

Christmas Lights Across Canada



Canadian Heritage YouTube channel



SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Camille Gagné-Raynauld, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

