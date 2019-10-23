Chorus Subsidiary Jazz Wins Gold at Canada's Safest Employers Awards

HALIFAX, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) is proud to announce that subsidiary Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') was named among Canada's Safest Employers 2019 taking gold in the Transportation category. Canada's Safest Employers awards were announced at a gala event in Toronto, ON last evening.

"Safety is the core of our culture and we're very proud that Jazz continues to be recognized for our work in this area," said Randolph deGooyer, President, Jazz. "We hold ourselves accountable and achieve success by making safety a daily practice at all levels of the organization."

At Jazz, safety is our top priority and we continue to challenge ourselves to further improve safety. One recent example is the launch of an app-based safety reporting system to empower individual employees with easy access to safety reporting and transparency with the reporting process.

This is Jazz's third consecutive year accepting awards at the Canada's Safest Employers event. In 2018, Jazz was awarded silver in the Transportation and Psychological Safety categories; and in 2017, Jazz won gold in the Transportation category.

"Jazz continues to lead in development of advanced safety management and strengthen our role as a leader in aviation safety," said Bob Palmer, Vice President of Safety, Quality and Environment, Jazz.

Launched in 2011, Canada's Safest Employers awards recognize companies from across Canada with outstanding accomplishments in promoting the health and safety of their employees. Companies are evaluated on a wide range of occupational safety and health ('OSH') elements, including employee training, OSH management systems, incident investigation, emergency preparedness and innovative health and safety initiatives.

About Chorus

Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus was incorporated on September 27, 2010. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Chorus has been leasing its owned regional aircraft into Jazz's Air Canada Express operation since 2011, and established Chorus Aviation Capital to become a leading, global provider of regional aircraft leases. Chorus also owns Jazz Aviation LP and Voyageur Aviation Corp. – companies that have long histories of safe and solid operations that deliver excellent customer service in the areas of contract flying operations, engineering, fleet management, and maintenance, repair and overhaul. Together, the Chorus group of companies can provide a full suite of regional aviation support services. Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. www.chorusaviation.com

About Jazz

Jazz Aviation LP has a strong history in Canadian aviation with its roots going back to the 1930s. Jazz is owned by Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR). Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world.

As the largest regional carrier in Canada, Jazz has a proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service, and has leveraged that strength to deliver value to all its stakeholders. Jazz operates more flights and flies to more Canadian destinations than any other airline, and has a workforce of approximately 5,000 professionals, highly experienced in the challenging and complex nature of regional operations.

There are three divisions operated by Jazz Aviation LP: Air Canada Express, Jazz Technical Services and Jazz.

Air Canada Express: Under a capacity purchase agreement with Air Canada, using the Air Canada Express brand, Jazz provides service to a variety of markets throughout North America, with a fleet of 116 Canadian-made Bombardier aircraft.

Jazz Technical Services: Established in May 2016 as a separate division, Jazz Technical Services ('JTS') is dedicated to heavy maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of Bombardier, De Havilland and Embraer aircraft.

Jazz: Under the Jazz brand, the airline offers charters throughout North America for corporate clients, governments, special interest groups and individuals seeking more convenience. Jazz also has the ability to offer airline operators services such as ground handling, dispatching, flight load planning, training and consulting.

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.

For further information: Media contacts: Chorus Aviation Inc., Teri Udle, (902) 873-5047, Halifax, NS, teri.udle@chorusaviation.com

