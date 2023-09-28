CALGARY, AB, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Chief Mountain port of entry is closing for the season on September 30, at 6:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (MST). It will reopen in the spring of 2024.

Due to the harsh winters and its high elevation, Chief Mountain only operates from May to September.

Travellers can use either the Carway port of entry or the Coutts port of entry as an alternative during the seasonal closure.

Chief Mountain port of entry (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

The Chief Mountain port of entry is located along Highway 6 on the boundary of Waterton Lakes National Park in Alberta and Glacier National Park in Montana. At 5,649 feet, it has the highest elevation of all border crossings in Canada and has long been considered one of Canada's most scenic ports of entry.

Quick Facts

This was the first season Chief Mountain was open since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Prior to 2020, nearly 130,000 travellers crossed the border every year at Chief Mountain. The 2023 season saw 55,509 travellers cross into Canada through Chief Mountain.

Visit CBSA Directory of Offices and Services for the latest information or call 1-800-461-9999.

