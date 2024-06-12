Transformative Program Aims to Enhance Integrated Care for Seniors Across Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Home Care Association (CHCA) and the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) are pleased to announce the launch of the Project ECHO Integrated Seniors Care (ISC) initiative, an innovative program designed to improve the quality of home and community-based care for seniors with complex care needs.

The Project ECHO ISC has been developed specifically for home care and primary care providers who are challenged with meeting the increasingly complex care needs of seniors living in their homes and communities. Aligning with the global Project ECHO model, initially developed to improve the treatment of chronic diseases in rural and underserved areas, the Project ECHO ISC will use a collaborative, knowledge-sharing model to enhance the competencies of home care and primary health care providers.

"With an emphasis on integrated care models and seniors care, the Project ECHO ISC will promote a multidisciplinary approach in addressing a range of clinical topics," stated Vikas Sethi, CHCA Board Chair. "This capacity-building approach facilitates access to the expertise of specialists and subject matter experts who share their knowledge and experiences with home and primary care providers, leading to better care and health outcomes."

The Project ECHO ISC initiative addresses several significant challenges in senior care. Many healthcare providers have limited access to specialized training and expertise, particularly in remote or underserved areas. This scarcity of knowledge often leads to care fragmentation and suboptimal outcomes for seniors. Additionally, the need for continuous professional development is critical to maintaining high standards of care. The Project ECHO ISC initiative is poised to overcome these barriers by providing healthcare providers with ongoing education and skill enhancement opportunities.

"The CMA is pleased to support the Project ECHO ISC initiative," says Dr. Kathleen Ross, president of the CMA. "Many older adults do not have regular access to resources they need to age at home, which is deeply concerning. As Canada's population ages, it's imperative that home care and primary care providers have the tools and knowledge required to provide the high quality care that seniors deserve."

The Project ECHO ISC initiative is set to commence its sessions in September 2024. Healthcare providers, organizations, and stakeholders in the home and primary care sectors are invited to join this transformative journey.

For more information, visit our website at https://cdnhomecare.ca/chca-project-echo-integrated-seniors-care/

About CHCA: The Canadian Home Care Association is dedicated to advancing excellence in home and community care. Through advocacy, knowledge sharing, and research, CHCA aims to improve the health and well-being of Canadians by promoting high-quality, integrated care services.

Media Contact: Srishti Datt, Director Strategic Projects, CHCA, 647-993-6023, [email protected]