CHCA Endorses Consensus Statement to Improve Wound Care Outcomes in Home Care

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Home Care Association (CHCA) is proud to endorse the Canadian Consensus Statement on the Treatment of Venous Leg Ulcers, a guideline designed to improve patient outcomes through standardized, evidence-based care. This endorsement aligns with CHCA's mission to enhance quality and efficiency in home-based care across Canada.

Venous leg ulcers (VLUs) and chronic wounds present significant challenges for home care providers and patients. Up to 50% of home care services involve wound management, and one-third of clients require wound care. Gaps in care often lead to prolonged healing, increased hospitalizations, and reduced quality of life. "The Consensus Statement establishes a unified, evidence-based approach to venous leg ulcer care," said Dr Michael Stacey, Vascular Surgeon at Hamilton Health Sciences, Professor at McMaster University, WoundPedia Board member, and lead of the Canadian Consensus Statement. "It provides clinicians with the tools to implement effective treatments, reduce complications, and improve patient outcomes."

To support the Consensus Statement, CHCA has incorporated wound care into its Project ECHO Home and Community Care initiative. This program delivers expert-led sessions and fosters collaboration by connecting healthcare providers with peers and experts. The Saving Limbs, Saving Lives TeleECHO series featured wound care leaders Dr Gary Sibbald and Dr Michael Stacey, who shared practical, evidence-based approaches to address challenges in home care.

"Home care providers are on the front lines of wound care, yet many lack access to tools and training for evidence-based practices," said Nadine Henningsen, CHCA CEO. "By endorsing the Consensus Statement and supporting innovative programs like Project ECHO, CHCA is helping to build a highly skilled workforce to meet patients' needs at home."

"Project ECHO redefines wound care education by moving knowledge, not patients. It connects providers with experts, bridging evidence and practice while offering tools and mentorship to enhance local capacity, patient outcomes, and community care" stated Dr. R. Gary Sibbald, Professor of Public Health and Medicine, University of Toronto, Lead of Project ECHO Ontario Skin and Wound.

Among 370 participants in the CHCA's TeleECHO sessions "Saving Limbs, Saving Lives"; 60% were nurses (RNs, NPs, and Wound Care Specialists), 15% were physicians, and 10% were allied healthcare professionals. Attendees from across Canada praised the sessions for their clarity and practical insights. Feedback documented 93–100% agreement on the content's relevance and actionability.

"It was a pleasure working with the CHCA on creating and implementing this Project ECHO learning initiative," said Geoff Fournie , General Manager of Perfuse Medtec Inc. "We recognize the value and importance of continuing education and facilitating expert knowledge sharing for healthcare professionals caring for individuals in their home settings."

The CHCA remains committed to working with members and partners to provide tools and resources that elevate skills, knowledge, and care quality.

The CHCA is a national membership organization that fosters integrated, person-centred care in home and community settings. Representing a diverse membership of public and private organizations that fund, manage, and deliver services and products, the CHCA provides a unified voice to advance the integration of health care.

