MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Home Care Association (CHCA) calls for improved transparency in home care expenditure reporting to strengthen accountability, policy planning, and long-term resource allocation for home and community care services.

According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) report National Health Expenditure Trends, 2024, released on November 7, Canada's healthcare spending is projected to reach over $330 billion in 2024. This reflects a steady increase in healthcare spending, averaging around 4% annually. Core expenditure areas include hospitals, physicians, and drugs, which account for most health costs. However, another essential category, "Other Health Spending," includes critical services like home and community care. The broad grouping of these services within "Other Health Spending" makes it difficult to assess specific funding allocations necessary for evaluating the impact and adequacy of resources allocated to home care.

"Home and community care is vital to the health and well-being of Canadians, especially for our frail seniors and those living with complex chronic conditions," said Vikas Sethi, CHCA Board Chair. "The federal government's targeted investments in home care underscore its importance, but without clear, transparent reporting on how these funds are allocated, it is difficult to measure their impact and ensure they are used effectively."

Over recent years, the federal government has made significant funding commitments to support home and community care across Canada. These include:

$6 billion as part of an $11 billion , ten-year investment (2017) to expand home and community care and mental health services.

as part of an , ten-year investment (2017) to expand home and community care and mental health services. Over five years, $3 billion (2021) will enhance long-term care standards and improve facility and home-based services.

(2021) will enhance long-term care standards and improve facility and home-based services. The "Aging with Dignity" agreements (2023) will deliver new funding from 2023 to 2028 to expand home and community care, palliative care, and safe long-term care options.

These investments reflect the government's commitment to strengthening home care across Canada, but CHCA stresses that effective oversight requires transparent, detailed reporting on how these funds are used. Without this clarity, evaluating the impact and ensuring accountability is challenging.

"To meet the growing demand for home-based care, we need more than funding commitments," said Nadine Henningsen, CHCA CEO. "Clear reporting on home care expenditures enables policymakers to make informed decisions and direct resources where they are most needed."

The CHCA urges CIHI, provinces, and territories to adopt detailed reporting practices that distinctly categorize home care expenditures within the "Other Health Spending" category. This transparency will enable policymakers to track funding impacts, optimize resource allocation, and accurately project future needs, supporting a sustainable and responsive home care system across Canada.

About the Canadian Home Care Association

The Canadian Home Care Association (CHCA) is a national organization dedicated to advancing integrated, person-centered home and community care. The CHCA collaborates with partners across the health sector to advocate for a high-quality, accessible home care system that meets Canadians' needs.

