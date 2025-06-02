MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Home Care Association (CHCA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Fiona Deller as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Fiona succeeds Nadine Henningsen, who is retiring after nearly two decades of dedicated leadership.

Fiona Deller brings extensive experience in public policy, strategic operations, and research-driven program development. Most recently, she served as Chief Strategy and Operations Officer at the Future Skills Centre, where she led the operational implementation of a $375 million national initiative to support workforce development. Her career spans senior roles at the Higher Education Quality Council of Ontario and the Council of Ministers of Education, where she drove innovation and impact in education and social policy.

"Fiona's deep expertise in public systems and her collaborative leadership style make her the ideal person to guide CHCA into the future," said Vikas Sethi, Chair of the CHCA Board of Directors. "She brings a strategic mindset and a commitment to meaningful change that aligns perfectly with our mission to strengthen integrated home care, primary care and community services across Canada."

The CHCA Board extends its gratitude to outgoing CEO Nadine Henningsen, whose visionary leadership positioned the association as a national voice in advancing integrated and compassionate home care. Nadine's legacy includes launching key initiatives such as the National Principles for Home Care, the SPRINT Implementation Collaborative™ and championing the voice of family caregivers across Canada.

As the CHCA looks to the future, it will continue to lead national efforts to expand access to high-quality home care, advance integrated models of care, and support the development of a sustainable, skilled health workforce. With the upcoming launch of the Enhanced Framework for Integrated People-Centred Care and the continuation of groundbreaking initiatives like Project ECHO, the Association is poised for transformative impact.

"Fiona's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the CHCA," said Jo-Anne Poirier, Incoming Chair of the CHCA Board and President and CEO of VON Canada. "Her experience and leadership will strengthen our ability to deliver on our vision—ensuring all Canadians have access to the compassionate, coordinated care they need at home and in their communities."

