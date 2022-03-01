Chaudiere Crossing: Southbound lane closed to vehicular traffic

GATINEAU, QC, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the southbound lane of the Chaudiere Crossing will be closed to vehicular traffic from March 7, 2022, at 6 am, to June 30, 2023, as part of the Union Bridge rehabilitation and Hull Causeway widening project.

For traffic from Gatineau to Ottawa: