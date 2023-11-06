MONTRÉAL, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to protecting the Canadian economy and fighting against the black market. Border services officers are very attentive to counterfeit currency smuggling.

The CBSA announced today that charges were laid at the Sorel-Tracy courthouse against an individual following a major counterfeit money smuggling investigation.

Jean-François Généreux is summoned to appear in court on December 4, 2023, to face charges under the Criminal Code and the Customs Act, including buying, importing and possessing currency, and providing false information in a customs declaration.

This investigation was launched in January 2023 following the interception of 12,049 CAN$2 coins from China by CBSA's courier inspection operations at Mirabel. According to the investigation, Jean-François Généreux is the person who apparently purchased and imported into Canada the counterfeit money that was seized.

On February 7, 2023, the CBSA, with the help of the Sûreté du Québec, executed search warrants at the accused's home in the Sorel-Tracy area and seized an additional 14,581 CAN$2 coins and 91 US$50 bills.

Analyses conducted in collaboration with the forensic laboratory of the RCMP's National Anti-Counterfeit Bureau and the Royal Canadian Mint revealed that all the seized CAN$2 coins and US$50 bills were counterfeit.

Quotes

"Buying, smuggling and possessing counterfeit currency harms Canada's economy by encouraging the black market. Border services officers are very vigilant and all offenders are subject to sanctions and legal proceedings."

- Annie Beauséjour, Regional Director General, Quebec Region, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick Facts

Under the Customs Tariff, the importation into Canada of base or counterfeit coins is prohibited. These coins can be seized by the CBSA with no terms of release.

of base or counterfeit coins is prohibited. These coins can be seized by the CBSA with no terms of release. If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

